Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination Ahead Of 2027 Target

Kanpur: Efforts to meet the 2027 target for filariasis elimination gained momentum on Monday with the third state-level workshop held in Kanpur. Health experts, academicians, researchers, and program managers highlighted the need to strengthen program coverage, improve diagnostic efficiency, and ensure better patient care.

Organized by AIIMS Raebareli

The session also underlined community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and innovation as key tools in accelerating elimination efforts. The workshop, organized by AIIMS Raebareli, brought together multiple stakeholders for dialogue and problem- solving.

Its objective was to prepare a joint action plan to help Uttar Pradesh meet the 2027 goal. Dr. Bhola Nath and Dr. Saurabh Pal from AIIMS’ Community Medicine Department presented an overview of the current filariasis landscape in the state and outlined the elimination roadmap. They noted this was the third in a series of workshops after Lucknow and Raebareli, with a fourth scheduled for Gorakhpur on October 6.

Recommendations and Implementation

Suggestions collected from all sessions will be submitted to senior officials for implementation.

Dr. Siddharth Dutt analyzed coverage gaps in the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, discussing reasons for non-compliance and involving participants in finding solutions.

Dr. Sana Islahi of AIIMS’ Microbiology Department highlighted the role of point-of-care diagnostic technologies in strengthening surveillance and early detection.

Patient Care and Morbidity Management

In the final session, patient care and morbidity management were discussed. Dr. Deepak Rajput from AIIMS Surgery spoke on training frameworks for health workers, while WHO’s Dr. Tanuj Sharma emphasized Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) and the need for grassroots capacity building.

The event also saw inputs from CMOs of Kanpur and Kannauj, officials from the Union Health Ministry, and representatives from the Gates Foundation. The deliberations created a platform for knowledge exchange and are expected to bridge existing gaps in Uttar Pradesh’s elimination program.