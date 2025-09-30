Uttar Pradesh News: TEDx Speaker Naina Mor Launches Debut Book ‘Tea Cups And Turning Points’ Highlighting Stories Of Courage & Self-Rediscovery

TEDx speaker Naina Mor launches her debut book ‘Tea Cups and Turning Points’ in Lucknow, celebrating stories of courage and life’s defining moments | File Photo

Lucknow: Renowned TEDx and motivational speaker Naina Mor has launched her debut book, Tea Cups and Turning Points, published by Rupa Publications. The book features 16 evocative stories about ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges, focusing on themes of courage, love, and self-rediscovery.

The author uses the simple, connecting symbol of a cup of tea to represent comfort and life's defining moments. Mor stated that the book is her effort to spread positivity, with stories so vivid they could "easily be adapted for the big screen."

About the Author

Naina Mor, who is also a Chartered Accountant and a certified psychological counsellor, has been honored as one of Femina’s Most Powerful Women 2020. Her book invites readers to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with the profound, human moments of life.

Availability

Tea Cups and Turning Points is now available at all major bookstores and online platforms.