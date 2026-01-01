Uttar Pradesh Day 2026: Main State-Level Event To Be Held At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, January 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening reviewed preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations to be held from January 24 to 26. He directed that the main state-level event this year be organised at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

Along with Noida Shilpgram in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the celebrations should be held in all districts of the state, in other states across the country, and in those countries where a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh reside.

Cultural programmes linked to national icons

The Chief Minister said the events should include theatrical presentations and cultural programmes linked to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Vande Mataram and Anand Math, among others.

Series of national events to be celebrated with grandeur

He also directed that Youth Day on January 12, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23, Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24, National Tourism Day/Voters’ Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day celebrations on January 26 be organised with grandeur.

Competitions from block to state level

Issuing detailed instructions for Uttar Pradesh Day, the Chief Minister said that singing, instrumental music, dance and theatre competitions should be organised at the block, municipal and district levels.

Artists securing the top three positions would be given an opportunity to perform at the divisional level, and those selected there would be invited to present their performances at the main state-level programme in Lucknow, where they would also be honoured.

Wide range of achievers to be felicitated

He said the programme should include the felicitation of recipients of the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman, beneficiaries associated with ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, entrepreneurs doing outstanding work under the Mati Kala Board, winners of sports competitions, outstanding women, doctors, progressive farmers and scientists.

Local talent to get platform

The Chief Minister instructed that local artists, poets and cultural practitioners be given opportunities in district-level programmes, noting that such exposure would encourage local talent. He added that ministers, chairpersons of corporations and boards, and public representatives should be invited to the events in every district.

Cultural institutions to be associated

He further directed that institutions such as Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi be associated with the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, saying this would add to the scale and appeal of the events. He also emphasised the use of traditional musical instruments by artists.

Civil Defence mock drills on January 23

The Chief Minister said that the Civil Defence should organise mock drills in every district on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Grand celebrations in other states and abroad

Referring to the large population of migrants from Uttar Pradesh in states such as Delhi and Maharashtra, he directed that Uttar Pradesh Day be celebrated in a grand manner in these states as well.

Governors, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and prominent personalities connected with Uttar Pradesh should be invited as guests.

He added that three to five individuals from Uttar Pradesh residing in other states who have made notable contributions in entrepreneurship, business, innovation, education, art, science or administration should also be honoured.

ODOP and GI-tagged products to be showcased

The Chief Minister said ODOP is a key identity of Uttar Pradesh and directed that all GI-tagged products of the state, along with One District One Product items, be showcased during the celebrations. Information on departmental achievements and government schemes should also be displayed. This year, he said, there should be a special focus on “One District, One Cuisine”.

Special emphasis on arrangements for Magh Mela

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the Magh Mela, which is set to begin in Prayagraj on January 3. He sought a detailed update from officials who had recently visited from Prayagraj and stressed the need for robust arrangements related to security, cleanliness, health services and overall management.

He said adequate parking and toilet facilities must be ensured, and continuous monitoring of the mela area should be carried out through CCTV cameras. Life jackets should be made mandatory for boatmen, and pilgrims should not be charged arbitrarily.

He instructed that visitors, Kalpvasis, devotees and bathers should not face any inconvenience. The Chief Minister also directed strict action against adulteration and reviewed preparedness of health services. He said the Information Department should ensure publicity of the government’s achievements and schemes at the Magh Mela.

Officials told to address public grievances regularly

The Chief Minister also held meetings with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all departments. He directed officials to conduct regular public hearings, listen to people’s grievances and ensure their resolution.

He instructed that capable officers be posted in the field, and that commissioners and district magistrates should regularly review revenue-related matters and ensure their disposal within stipulated timelines.

Emphasising merit-based postings, he said ADGs, IGs, Police Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police must fix accountability of officers and personnel working under them.