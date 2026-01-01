 Uttar Pradesh Leads Women-Led Farming Revolution As Over 26,000 Rural Facilitators Drive Modern, Sustainable Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh has deployed over 26,000 women Agricultural Livelihood Facilitators across 75 districts to promote modern, sustainable farming. The initiative supports soil health, organic inputs and allied activities like animal husbandry, boosting farm incomes and women-led rural empowerment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Women Agricultural Livelihood Facilitators guide farmers in modern and sustainable farming practices across Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Lucknow, January 1: The landscape of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a rapid transformation. To translate the Yogi government’s schemes into action on the ground, 26,373 Agricultural Livelihood Facilitators have been deployed across the state.

Taking the message of modern, scientific farming to every village, this initiative is driving agricultural reform while simultaneously strengthening women’s empowerment, paving the way for a self-reliant agricultural ecosystem.

Facilitators working across all districts and development blocks

Working across 826 development blocks in 75 districts, these facilitators are linking farmers with sustainable and science-based practices, gradually steering them away from conventional methods.

Focus on reducing costs and improving productivity

Through soil testing, preparation of organic fertilizers, natural pest management and improved seed selection, they are helping farmers reduce input costs while increasing productivity.

Allied livelihood activities strengthened

Beyond crop cultivation, the initiative is also strengthening allied livelihood options such as animal husbandry, poultry farming and goat rearing in both rural and urban areas. This diversification is expanding income opportunities and enhancing the economic resilience of farming households.

Facilitators connect farmers with government schemes

Mission Director of the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Deepa Ranjan, said that Agricultural Livelihood Facilitators have emerged as the true drivers of change in the fields. Along with providing technical guidance, they are also playing a key role in connecting farmers with government schemes.

Women-centric and self-reliant agriculture vision

The Yogi government’s vision is clear: to make agriculture a profitable enterprise and place rural women at the centre of development.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as a model of women-led empowerment, modern agriculture and self-reliant villages.

Awareness campaigns on natural farming underway

As part of this effort, Agricultural Livelihood Facilitators are also conducting awareness campaigns across the state to promote natural farming practices and boost farmers’ incomes.

