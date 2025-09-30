 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Urgent Cancer Treatment For Son Of Elderly Woman During Janata Darshan
During Sharadiya Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan witnessed an emotional scene when an elderly woman from Kanpur pleaded for her cancer-stricken son’s treatment. Moved by her distress, CM Yogi immediately ordered the patient’s transfer by government ambulance to the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute for urgent care.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:07 AM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath consoles an elderly woman and ensures urgent medical care for her cancer-stricken son during Janata Darshan in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow: During Sharadiya Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan witnessed an emotional scene when an elderly woman from Kanpur pleaded for her cancer-stricken son’s treatment.

Moved by her distress, CM Yogi immediately ordered the patient’s transfer by government ambulance to the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute for urgent care.

Mother’s Appeal

The 63-year-old woman from Raipurwa told the Chief Minister, “My young son has cancer. We are poor and cannot afford treatment. Please save his life.” Responding swiftly, CM Yogi assured her of full medical support. For the family, Navratri became a festival of renewed hope.

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination Ahead Of 2027 Target
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination Ahead Of 2027 Target
Uttar Pradesh News: TEDx Speaker Naina Mor Launches Debut Book 'Tea Cups And Turning Points' Highlighting Stories Of Courage & Self-Rediscovery
Uttar Pradesh News: TEDx Speaker Naina Mor Launches Debut Book ‘Tea Cups And Turning Points’ Highlighting Stories Of Courage & Self-Rediscovery
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Urgent Cancer Treatment For Son Of Elderly Woman During Janata Darshan
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Urgent Cancer Treatment For Son Of Elderly Woman During Janata Darshan
Teachers On Clock-Hour Basis Cannot Build India's Future
Teachers On Clock-Hour Basis Cannot Build India’s Future

Citizens’ Grievances Addressed

Over 50 citizens presented their grievances at the Janata Darshan, ranging from health to illegal construction, cyber fraud, police, revenue, and electricity-related issues. The Chief Minister patiently listened, accepted applications, and instructed officials to ensure time-bound action.

Government’s Commitment Highlighted

Reiterating his government’s ethos of “Har Seva, Narayan Seva,” CM Yogi said that every citizen is like family, and the state will extend financial assistance whenever needed. He emphasized that no patient would be left without help, whether approaching directly or through representatives.

Personal Touch

Adding a personal touch, CM Yogi also interacted with children accompanying their parents, blessing them and distributing chocolates.

