UP CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With Youth At 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Program In Lucknow |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday interacted with participants from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha during the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Program. The week-long program, which began on September 25 and will conclude on October 1, has brought together young representatives from across the country.

Welcoming the visiting youth, the Chief Minister congratulated the youth of Uttar Pradesh and urged them to dedicate themselves to the cause of national unity and integrity. He also extended greetings on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran, describing them as the guiding force for building a Viksit India. He emphasized that such initiatives serve not only as platforms for cultural exchange but also as opportunities to strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was also present at the event.

Speaking about the importance of the program, CM Yogi said it is an integral part of the Prime Minister’s “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” campaign, enabling participants to learn, share, and celebrate each other’s culture. Approximately 200 youths from various states are participating in the Lucknow edition of the program this year.

The Chief Minister told the youth that while dialects may differ, India’s culture remains one. He said, “The sentiment that ‘Mother Earth is our mother, and we are her children’ lives in the heart of every Indian. It is deeply rooted in our culture and traditions. When the nation was shackled by slavery, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda rekindled this very spirit, compelling the foreign regime to retreat.” This year holds special importance as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda alongside the Amrit Mahotsav of the Indian Constitution.

CM Yogi further stated that Prime Minister Modi has laid before the nation a vision of a Viksit India, one that can only be realized when every citizen adopts development as their life’s mantra. “From Kandla to Kalahandi, Singhbhum to Gadchiroli, Kanker, Narayanpur, Balaghat, and Bijapur, when these regions progress, India will progress. When the nation develops, the aspirations of 140 crore Indians will find fulfillment.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran, calling upon every Indian to embrace them as guiding principles for building a developed nation.

He said, “First, we must hold deep reverence for India’s great men, gods and goddesses, sages, and freedom fighters, while taking pride in our rich heritage. Second, we must shed the mentality of slavery. Thinking ‘Sir, we cannot do this’ is a mindset of weakness. Instead, we must adopt the spirit of ‘Yes, we can, and we will.’”

The Chief Minister further added, “Third, every Indian should respect the armed forces, paramilitary, and police personnel who wear the uniform and stand ready to sacrifice for the nation’s security. Fourth, we must uphold social unity, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Our states, castes, food habits, and languages may differ, but our identity as Indians is one. Together, we must contribute to the nation-first campaign. Fifth, every citizen, student, teacher, farmer, youth, government employee, and public representative must fulfil their civic duties with honesty. Civic duty is not just an individual responsibility, but a national responsibility.”

He emphasised that these Panch Pran form the foundation of a Viksit India, aligning with the aspirations of its 1.4 billion citizens.

Encouraging the youth to witness development firsthand, CM Yogi urged them to visit the Vidhan Sabha and experience the Lucknow Metro. He recalled how during Lord Ram’s 14-year exile, tribal communities were his strongest supporters. Today, a grand temple has been built at his sacred birthplace. With this in mind, the Chief Minister directed the Youth Welfare Department to organize a tour of Ayodhya for the participants.

He told the youth, “The Ayodhya you see today was not the same 8–10 years ago. The roads were narrow, facilities were lacking, and development was minimal. Today, Ayodhya has undergone a complete transformation. Observe the changes in Ayodhya and compare them with Lucknow. Tell us what models of development you have seen. This exchange of ideas will inspire more progress.”