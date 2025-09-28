 'This Saddening Incident Has Snatched Away Precious Lives': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Loss Of Lives In Karur Stampede
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that left 38 people dead. | X @ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that left 38 people dead.

In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic accident in Karur, Tamil Nadu. This saddening incident has snatched away precious lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Prabhu Shri Ram give them strength and peace to the departed souls. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti!"

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Nanda Kumar, said, "We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. He (Vijay) had said he would arrive in Karur by 11 am, and everyone was informed about it. But when he came, it was much delayed. We pray that everyone who was injured recovers fully and returns home safely. But beyond that, such incidents must be prevented from happening again," he said.

"It's hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time; many were accompanied by children, were hungry, or faced difficult situations. Everyone came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing."

Kumar further underlined that "such events should be carefully planned"

"Even if proper safety measures were in place, what can anyone do if ten or fifteen times more people show up than expected? This was a serious mistake. Such events should be carefully planned. I pray to the Almighty that the Tamil Nadu government provide proper support to the affected people."

Another eyewitness, Suriya, recounted. "Ambulances couldn't get in. There wasn't enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out," he said to ANI.

Moreover, Zakir, a relative of one of the victims told ANI, "Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn't show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd... Near Thirukoilure, especially, there was a huge rush with many youngsters and women. In meetings like this, women and children should not be brought along. Please, it's very difficult and emotionally painful to witness," he said to ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

