 UP: 4 Cops Attend Criminal's Birthday Bash In Ghaziabad, Suspended After Video Showing Them Dancing With Beer Bottles In Hands Surfaces
Four cops allegedly attended birthday celebrations of a criminal at a bar in Sahibabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, September 27. They were suspended after a video of then dancing went viral on social media.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
4 Cops Attend Criminal's Birthday Bash In Ghaziabad, Suspended After Video Showing Them Dancing With Beer Bottles Surfaces (Screengrab) | X

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where four cops allegedly attended birthday celebrations of a criminal at a bar in Sahibabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, September 27. After a video of the cops dancing at the criminal's birthday bash with beer bottles in hands surfaced online, all four policemen were reportedly suspended.

On Monday, an inquiry was conducted into the matter, and it was found that the policemen had drinks and danced with female dancers of the bar in Sahibabad. Among the four cops who were suspended, one was a sub-inspector and three were constables. The cops reportedly attended the birthday bash of the history sheeter Irshad Malik. He was also seen dancing in the CCTV footage.

Video Of The Cops Dancing At Criminal's Birthday Bash:

However, in the viral CCTV footage, only three constables were seen dancing. However, the sub-inspector was not reportedly seen in the video.

"During the initial inquiry, we got the CCTV footage of the bar checked and found that four had attended the birthday party of a history-sheeted suspect on September 27. Three constables were clearly visible in the CCTV footage, while the sub-inspector was not seen in the footage," said Nimish Patil, DCP of the trans-Hindon zone, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"We are checking more CCTVs. However, prima facie, they had attended the birthday party, and all four were suspended pending a detailed inquiry,” he added.

The police managed to get the CCTV footage on Monday.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

