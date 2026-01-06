 50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

Around 50 television channels in India have surrendered their broadcasting licences in the past three years as audiences increasingly move to OTT platforms. Broadcasters affected include NDTV, Zee, ABP, Sony and Enter10. The trend comes amid falling TV ad revenues, declining DTH subscribers and strategic business reviews by networks.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

As many as 50 television channels have reportedly surrendered their broadcasting licences amid changing viewer habits and audiences shifting to OTT platforms.

The channels include NDTV, JioStar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Eenadu Television, TV Today Network, and ABP Network, according to data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Besides, Culver Max Entertainment, which operates as Sony Pictures Network India, surrendered 26 downlinking permissions after receiving approval from the ministry to both uplink and downlink the same set of channels.

Enter10 Media, which operates the Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal, among India's top 10 television channels by viewership, also surrendered some licences following a strategic review.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Armaan Wins Case, Poddar Family Celebrates
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Armaan Wins Case, Poddar Family Celebrates
Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026
Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video

The broadcaster said it decided not to proceed with the planned launch of additional channels due to business objectives and resource-planning constraints. As part of this review, Enter10 surrendered its Dangal HD and DaDangal Odia licences, shelving plans for HD and regional expansion.

Dip In TV Ad Revenue

WPP has predicted that television advertising revenue will see a dip by 1.5 per cent in 2025 to ₹477.4 billion, even as the overall advertising market is expected to reach ₹1.8 trillion in 2025, growing 9.2 per cent year on year, and expand further to ₹2 trillion in 2026.

Read Also
Centre Issues Advisory To TV Channels Over Airing Sensitive & Provocative Content After Delhi Car...
article-image

Meanwhile, the pay DTH subscriber base has declined from 72 million in FY19 to 62 million in FY24 and is projected to fall further, according to a recent Crisil report cited by The Economic Times.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

‘What Is Player’s Fault?’ J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Mustafizur’s IPL Removal

‘What Is Player’s Fault?’ J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Mustafizur’s IPL Removal

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewelry From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's Prayagraj

Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewelry From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's Prayagraj