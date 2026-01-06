50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

Representational Pic

As many as 50 television channels have reportedly surrendered their broadcasting licences amid changing viewer habits and audiences shifting to OTT platforms.

The channels include NDTV, JioStar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Eenadu Television, TV Today Network, and ABP Network, according to data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Besides, Culver Max Entertainment, which operates as Sony Pictures Network India, surrendered 26 downlinking permissions after receiving approval from the ministry to both uplink and downlink the same set of channels.

Enter10 Media, which operates the Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal, among India's top 10 television channels by viewership, also surrendered some licences following a strategic review.

The broadcaster said it decided not to proceed with the planned launch of additional channels due to business objectives and resource-planning constraints. As part of this review, Enter10 surrendered its Dangal HD and DaDangal Odia licences, shelving plans for HD and regional expansion.

Dip In TV Ad Revenue

WPP has predicted that television advertising revenue will see a dip by 1.5 per cent in 2025 to ₹477.4 billion, even as the overall advertising market is expected to reach ₹1.8 trillion in 2025, growing 9.2 per cent year on year, and expand further to ₹2 trillion in 2026.

Meanwhile, the pay DTH subscriber base has declined from 72 million in FY19 to 62 million in FY24 and is projected to fall further, according to a recent Crisil report cited by The Economic Times.