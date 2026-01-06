‘What Is Player’s Fault?’ J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Mustafizur’s IPL Removal

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah |

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the removal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), asking whether forcing out a single player would improve the situation in Bangladesh or strengthen India–Bangladesh relations. He stressed that sports and politics should be kept separate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to reporters after an administrative meeting, Abdullah said that dropping a Bangladeshi player from an IPL franchise would not help improve the condition of minorities in the neighbouring country. Instead, he warned, such a move could deepen mistrust and further strain bilateral ties.

“What is the fault of that poor player?” Abdullah asked. Drawing a comparison, he said India’s relationship with Pakistan is strained for clear reasons, but Bangladesh has not acted against India in the same manner. “Bangladesh has not spread terrorism in our country. Our relations with its people have traditionally been close and cordial,” he said.

The Chief Minister also cautioned that the decision could have implications for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. He noted that voices in Bangladesh are already suggesting their team may not travel to India to play.

Abdullah said if the Indian government wished to express concern over developments in Bangladesh, it should have done so through diplomatic channels. Singling out a cricketer, he argued, would only worsen relations rather than bring about any positive change.