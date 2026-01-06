Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur |

Jaipur: The central government rolled out a nationwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling program to train 10 lakh youths in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Addressing the Regional AI Impact Conference through holographic technology, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the rollout of this AI literacy program and said, "A program to train 10 lakh youth in artificial intelligence (AI) skills has been launched today from the land of Rajasthan. This will benefit not only Rajasthan but the youth across the country.”

The minister announced a large data center at Jaipur as well, and urging the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to spare time, he said that the foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held soon for this data center.

The Rajasthan Regional AI ​​Impact Conference, organized under the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit-2026 at Jaipur, was part of a series of engagements feeding into the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in Delhi in February.

The conference was inaugurated by CM Bhajanlal Sharma. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada was also present on the occasion.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India has been included in the top 3 countries in the Artificial Intelligence Index released by Stanford University. Along with China and the US, India has been identified as the leading country in the world for AI innovation, use, development, and research. He said that in the coming times, people from all over the world will turn to these countries for AI-related studies, research, and innovation.

Talking about the AI skilling program, Vaishnaw said that AI skilling will be rolled out on the lines of the 5G and semiconductor programs to make the country technologically stronger.

Addressing the conference, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said that AI is a technology that people had not even imagined before. Today, there are mobile phones in every village, in every hand. Similarly, AI is also rapidly becoming a part of people's lives.

Talking about the threat of cybersecurity and deepfakes, he assured that the central government is fully prepared for this challenge and taking all necessary steps to ensure safe and responsible use of this technology.

Rajasthan's new AI-ML Policy, iStart LMS, Rajasthan AVGC-XR Portal, and Rajasthan AI Portal were launched by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma at the event.

The state government also signed MoUs with various institutions, including Google, IIT Delhi, and National Law University Jodhpur, using holographic technology.