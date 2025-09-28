'39 Dead; Out Of 95 Injured, All Stable Except One': Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar On Karur Stampede

A total of 39 people have lost their lives, while 95 were injured in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, P Senthil Kumar said. | X @ANI

Karur: A total of 39 people have lost their lives, while 95 were injured in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, P Senthil Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters, P Senthil Kumar said that out of 95 injured people, all are stable except one.

He said, "A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. 51 are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives."

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S. Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that a case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.

"We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives. A case has been registered," the ADGP said.

Earlier on Saturday, Supreme Court advocate GS Mani submitted a complaint, seeking registration of an FIR and an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against TV chief Vijay, over the stampede in Karur in Tamil Nadu.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a one-person commission for an enquiry into the stampede that killed 39 people, GS Mani alleged "gross negligence, absence of safety protocols, overcrowding, and failure of both organisers and authorities to ensure minimum safety standards."

Writing to the Home Secretary in Tamil Nadu Government, DGP Radhakrishnan Salai and Karur SP, he alleged culpability on the part of event organisers, including actor-turned-politician Vijay and TVK functionaries.

He alleged, "Dereliction of duty by officials in granting permission, regulating the gathering, and safeguarding human lives. A potential cover-up, if the matter is investigated only by routine police mechanisms, given the political influence of those involved."

GS Mani requested an FIR under Sections 105, 106, 61(2), 270, 280 BNS and allied provisions under the Disaster Management Act and relevant Police Acts.

He demanded an independent SIT headed by Retired Judges of the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, looking into the matter, District Collector Karur issued helpline numbers.

The collector's X account wrote, "Contact numbers for the District Collector's Office Emergency Help Centre to get details about the victims of the unexpected accident that occurred in Karur #DOT 04324 256306 #Whatsapp 7010806322."

The tragic incident had occurred during a TVK public meeting, as a massive crowd gathered in Karur on Saturday.

