Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Breaks Down After Seeing Bodies Of Children Killed In Karur Stampede | VIDEO | X/@rameshibn

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi broke down after witnessing the bodies of children who died in the Karur stampede during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s September 27 rally.



A video of the minister in tears later surfaced on social media, as he visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur along with DMK leader and former minister V Senthil Balaji to meet those injured. Have a look:

Stampede Leaves 38 Dead, 46 Injured



The tragedy struck on Saturday when an estimated 30,000 people gathered to hear Vijay speak after his earlier rally in Namakkal. His arrival, delayed by more than seven hours, saw the crowd swell through the day. Officials said at least 38 people, including nine children and 17 women, were killed, while 46 others were injured.



According to the police some people had fainted in the densely packed gathering, which triggered the deadly crush. Videos from the rally also showed Vijay halting his address, tossing bottles of water to people pressed against his campaign bus and calling out for ambulances.



At a late-night press conference, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkatraman said permission for the rally had been granted for 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, but the actor arrived only at 7:40 pm. “They said 10,000 people will come, but more than 27,000 came,” he said, adding that many in the crowd were left without food or water.

Inquiry Ordered



Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock, announcing compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those in intensive care. He ordered an inquiry by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, calling the incident “deeply saddening.”



Following the stampede, Vijay flew from Trichy to Chennai without speaking to the media. On arrival in the state capital, he said, “My heart is shattered, writhing in pain.” Police have since registered a case against TVK’s Karur district secretary Muthiyazhagan, who organised the rally.