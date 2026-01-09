Chhattisgarh News: Raipur Railway Station Launches First-Ever Passenger Lounge

Raipur Railway Station Launches First-Ever Passenger Lounge |

Lounge facility has been provided to the passengers for the first time at Raipur Railway station as apart of Southeast Central Railway Raipur Railway New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

On Thursday, in the presence of Chief Medical Superintendent of Raipur Railway Board on P. Kashipathi, Senior Divisional Manager Avdhesh Kumar Trivedi,Senior, Divisional Commerce Manager Rakesh Singh,Assistant Commerce Manager Avinash Kumar Anand and others, new lounge facility has been inaugurated.

On the inaugural day, passenger Chandrakant Balavant becomes the first passenger to use the facility.

In an official communication SECR mentioned, in the lounge passengers will be provided with a sanitized and healthy atmosphere, where they can enjoy the comfort and security at affordable rates.

Facility of Mobile Laptop Charging, Live Train Information Display, Free High Speed Wi-Fi Access etc. will be provided to the travellers.

There is a facility of separate bathrooms and toilets for the passengers.

SECR said, to get these benefits each passenger has to pay Rs 30/hr.