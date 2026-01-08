 Multiple Punjab Courts Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threats
Bomb threats prompted the evacuation of court complexes in Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa, and Moga. Emails claimed RDX explosives had been planted, but searches by police, dog squads, and bomb detection teams found nothing suspicious. Authorities said the threats appeared to be hoaxes, though strict security measures remain in place and cyber teams are tracking the emails’ source.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
Multiple Punjab Courts Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threats | Representational Image (Canva)

Chandigarh: Security agencies across Punjab were put on alert mode after bomb threats were reported at court complexes in multiple districts including Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa and Moga.

Police said that all the said court complexes were evacuated and court proceedings suspended immediately after the said threats which were received via emails on the official email address of the district and sessions judge of the said courts.

Sent by unidentified persons, the threats reportedly read that RDX-based explosives devices had been planted inside the court complex which could be detonated using a remote control.

Informed about the same, the police and security agencies which reached the spot, searched the complex with the dog squads and bomb detection teams, closing all the entry and exit gates and the lawyers, litigants and visitors asked to vacate the complexes till afternoon.

However, no suspicious object was recovered so far from any of the said locations, police said.

Meanwhile, police held that said threats seemed to be hoaxes as were in the case of the courts, schools and other public institutions in Punjab and Chandigarh received in the recent past. Nonetheless, strict security steps have been taken, the situation is still being monitored and the cyber teams are working to identify the source of the emails, police said.

