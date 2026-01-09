'India’s Energy Policy Guided By Affordable Price': MEA On Trump-Backed 500% Tariff Proposal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Friday said it is closely monitoring developments related to a proposed US legislation that could impose steep tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, while reiterating its long-standing approach of securing affordable energy for its population.

Responding to a media query during the weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is “fully aware” of the bill reportedly backed by US President Donald Trump, which proposes up to 500 per cent tariffs on nations that continue to buy Russian oil or uranium. “As far as energy sources are concerned, you are well aware of our approach. We take into account the conditions and environment in the global market, while also keeping in mind our imperative of ensuring that energy is made available at affordable prices to our 1.4 billion people,” Jaiswal said, adding that India frames its energy policy based on these factors.

The remarks come a day after Trump expressed support for the Russia Sanctions Bill, which could penalise Moscow’s trading partners, including India, China and Brazil, over their energy purchases.

During the briefing, Jaiswal also addressed concerns over rising Chinese assertiveness in the region. He said China’s infrastructure build-up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the Shaksgam Valley violates India’s sovereignty. “We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said, adding that New Delhi has consistently protested Chinese attempts to alter ground realities and reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.