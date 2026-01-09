Heart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In Jammu

A heart-touching video from Jammu has surfaced on social media, showing a statue of a martyred soldier draped with a blanket. The video, which has gone viral, has left viewers deeply moved and emotional.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, Jaswant Kaur, a resident of Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura area, considers the statue of her son, martyr Gurnam Singh, as her living child. The statue was installed in the village after Gurnam Singh laid down his life in the line of duty. Since then, Jaswant Kaur has continued to care for the statue with the same love and affection she would show her son.

With Jammu currently experiencing severe winter conditions, Jaswant Kaur grew worried about the cold and wrapped a blanket around the statue so that her “son” would not feel cold. The emotional gesture has touched the hearts of villagers, many of whom were seen expressing their respect and sympathy for the grieving mother.

The viral video has also triggered an outpouring of emotional reactions online. Users paid tribute to the martyr and expressed empathy for the mother’s unending love. One user wrote that such acts stem from deep emotion, similar to people covering idols with clothes during winter. Another questioned whether God could reunite the mother with her son.

Gurnam Singh, a constable with the BSF’s 173rd Battalion, was martyred in 2016 while foiling a terrorist infiltration attempt. He was injured in cross-border firing from Pakistan and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He had joined the BSF in 2011.