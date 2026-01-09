 Heart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In Jammu
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHeart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In Jammu

Heart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In Jammu

Jaswant Kaur of Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura treats the statue of her martyred son, BSF constable Gurnam Singh, as her living child. Amid severe winter, she wrapped the statue in a blanket, a gesture that moved villagers and social media users. Gurnam Singh was martyred in 2016 while foiling a terrorist infiltration.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

A heart-touching video from Jammu has surfaced on social media, showing a statue of a martyred soldier draped with a blanket. The video, which has gone viral, has left viewers deeply moved and emotional.

According to reports, Jaswant Kaur, a resident of Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura area, considers the statue of her son, martyr Gurnam Singh, as her living child. The statue was installed in the village after Gurnam Singh laid down his life in the line of duty. Since then, Jaswant Kaur has continued to care for the statue with the same love and affection she would show her son.

With Jammu currently experiencing severe winter conditions, Jaswant Kaur grew worried about the cold and wrapped a blanket around the statue so that her “son” would not feel cold. The emotional gesture has touched the hearts of villagers, many of whom were seen expressing their respect and sympathy for the grieving mother.

Read Also
Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments -...
article-image

The viral video has also triggered an outpouring of emotional reactions online. Users paid tribute to the martyr and expressed empathy for the mother’s unending love. One user wrote that such acts stem from deep emotion, similar to people covering idols with clothes during winter. Another questioned whether God could reunite the mother with her son.

FPJ Shorts
Over 13,000 Students In Ghansoli Take Voter Awareness Pledge Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026
Over 13,000 Students In Ghansoli Take Voter Awareness Pledge Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Posts Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria And Salary Details Here
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Posts Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria And Salary Details Here
Grok AI Bikini Viral Trend: Elon Musk Limits Image Editing To Paid Users Following Online Abuse Of Women & Children
Grok AI Bikini Viral Trend: Elon Musk Limits Image Editing To Paid Users Following Online Abuse Of Women & Children
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video

Gurnam Singh, a constable with the BSF’s 173rd Battalion, was martyred in 2016 while foiling a terrorist infiltration attempt. He was injured in cross-border firing from Pakistan and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He had joined the BSF in 2011.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In...

Heart-touching Video: Mother Drapes Shahid Son's Statue With Blanket To Save Him From Biting Cold In...

'Main Gora Hoke Aaya Central Jail Se': 'Reel-Scrolling' 23-YO Claims He Was 'Prisoned' For 45 Days...

'Main Gora Hoke Aaya Central Jail Se': 'Reel-Scrolling' 23-YO Claims He Was 'Prisoned' For 45 Days...

'Psychopath, Beyond Evil': Kashmiri Boys Cut-Off Dog's Ear With Axe, Film It For Reel; Netizens...

'Psychopath, Beyond Evil': Kashmiri Boys Cut-Off Dog's Ear With Axe, Film It For Reel; Netizens...

Ghaziabad Restaurant Staff Caught Spitting On Roti; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Ghaziabad Restaurant Staff Caught Spitting On Roti; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...