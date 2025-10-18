Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments - VIDEO

Ai-generated image | Grok

New Delhi: A heart-touching moment has come to light from Delhi, a brave firefighter rushed into the burning Brahmaputra Apartments on BD road, not just to battle the flames, but to save a pet dog trapped inside.

With smoke billowing and time running out, he emerged carrying the frightened dog to safety. The dog’s owner, overcome with emotion and gratitude, watched as their beloved pet was brought back from the brink.

A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments near Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday, October 18. Several flats of members of parliament was reportedly engulfed in the blaze.

After receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that erupted at the multi-storey apartments on the BD Marg. According to reports, these flats are allotted to Rajya Sabha MPs.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A call regarding the fire at Brahmaputra Apartment on Baba Kharag Singh Marg was received at 1.22 pm, an official said, are reported by PTI.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 2.10 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

In the visuals which surfaced online, massive flames could be seen billowing out of the structure. The bottom two floors of the apartments suffered damage.