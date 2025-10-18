 Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments - VIDEO

Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments - VIDEO

With smoke billowing and time running out, he emerged carrying the frightened dog to safety. The dog’s owner, overcome with emotion and gratitude, watched as their beloved pet was brought back from the brink.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Ai-generated image | Grok

New Delhi: A heart-touching moment has come to light from Delhi, a brave firefighter rushed into the burning Brahmaputra Apartments on BD road, not just to battle the flames, but to save a pet dog trapped inside.

With smoke billowing and time running out, he emerged carrying the frightened dog to safety. The dog’s owner, overcome with emotion and gratitude, watched as their beloved pet was brought back from the brink.

Read Also
Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At MPs' Flats In Brahmaputra Apartments Near Parliament; VIDEO
article-image

A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments near Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday, October 18. Several flats of members of parliament was reportedly engulfed in the blaze.

After receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that erupted at the multi-storey apartments on the BD Marg. According to reports, these flats are allotted to Rajya Sabha MPs.

FPJ Shorts
UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali
UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Unsafe Construction Practices In Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Unsafe Construction Practices In Mulund
Mumbai: BJP's Ram Kadam Calls Uddhav's Sena 'Helpless' As Thackeray Cousins Celebrate Diwali Together, 'How Can We Forget...'
Mumbai: BJP's Ram Kadam Calls Uddhav's Sena 'Helpless' As Thackeray Cousins Celebrate Diwali Together, 'How Can We Forget...'
Antony S. Raj & Pride's Prince Reunite As Top Contenders For Enigma Trophy At Pune Racecourse
Antony S. Raj & Pride's Prince Reunite As Top Contenders For Enigma Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A call regarding the fire at Brahmaputra Apartment on Baba Kharag Singh Marg was received at 1.22 pm, an official said, are reported by PTI.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 2.10 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

In the visuals which surfaced online, massive flames could be seen billowing out of the structure. The bottom two floors of the apartments suffered damage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali

UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali

Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments -...

Heart Touching: Firefighter Rescues Pet Dog Trapped In Blaze At Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments -...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar...

Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar...