BJP MP Accepts TMC MP’s Challenge And Rides Into Serampore

Kolkata: Accepting challenge of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar held a bike rally on Saturday at Banerjee’s Lok Sabha constituency at Serampore.

After reaching Serampore, Majumdar said that the Serampore TMC MP should fight ‘democratically’.

“I can assure one thing that TMC and Kalyan Banerjee will not be seen anywhere after the next election. We all know how corrupt Kalyan Banerjee is. He challenged me to visit his constituency and even though I have reached the venue the TMC MP is not seen anywhere. Abhishek Banerjee is gaining more power in TMC and soon he will drive such people away from the party,” mentioned the BJP MP.

Notably, the verbal clash between the BJP MP and TMC MP started on Friday over SIR exercise.

Sukanta Majumdar asked people to stay ‘peaceful’ during the exercise and also warned that ‘even firing can take place during the exercise as central forces will be deployed during the exercise’.

Slamming Majumdar, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee dared Majumdar to visit Serampore.

“That boy became a minister and how he is threatening the state's voters. CISF will fire at them. If he comes to Serampore he won’t go back home,” Banerjee had said earlier.

After Majumdar reached Serampore, Banerjee stated, “We have work. We are not like Majumdar. I will still say that if anyone is disturbed in the name of SIR, we will not spare them. It is just because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such BJP leaders are known to people otherwise they don’t have any local stand. Majumdar won by just 10000 votes in Balurghat.”