'Fireworks For All Except Women?': BJP Targets Mamata’s 8 PM Curfew On Kali Puja Night

BJP Slams Mamata Govt’s Night Restrictions On Women, Calls It ‘Mahila Birodhi’

As West Bengal prepares to celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali, a fresh political controversy has erupted over women’s participation in the festivities. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has allowed firecrackers to be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm on the two festive nights.

However, questions have been raised about how women can take part in these celebrations if they are required to remain indoors after 8 pm as per an earlier government order. The BJP’s Bengal unit has taken sharp aim at the Chief Minister, alleging that her government’s curbs effectively prevent women from enjoying Kali Puja and Diwali.

In a post on X, the party accused the state administration of allowing “rapists and criminals” to enjoy bursting firecrackers while women are forced to stay home.'BJP Labels Mamata Govt ‘Mahila Birodhi’The BJP’s official Bengal handle posted, “Will WOMEN be able to burst firecrackers this Kali Puja? Mamata police allows firecrackers to be discharged on Diwali and Kali Puja, from 8 to 10 pm. But how will women participate in the festivities if they have to be indoors after 8 pm as per Mamata’s order?”The post further claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s policies discriminate against women, using the hashtag #MahilaBirodhiMamata, implying that the government’s restrictions are anti-women.

The tweet also alleged that only “rapists and criminals” would be able to enjoy bursting crackers during Kali Puja and Diwali, while law-abiding women remain confined indoors.

Political Fireworks Ahead Of Festive Season

The post has sparked debate online, with hashtags like #Raat8Ta and #ProtectOurDaughtersWB trending among supporters.

The BJP’s criticism ties into a broader narrative that the Mamata government’s curfews and policing practices restrict women’s safety and freedom of movement at night.

As of now, there has been no official clarification from the state government regarding whether women will be exempted from the 8 pm restriction on Kali Puja night. However, the issue has added another layer of tension to West Bengal’s politically charged festive season, where the fireworks seem to have started well before Diwali.