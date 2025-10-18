 UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali
The posters carried slogans such as “Apna Tyohar, Apnon se Vyavhar” and “Hindu-Hindu Bhai-Bhai,” sparking unease among local residents.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Tension gripped Gursahaiganj town in Kannauj district on the eve of Diwali after a few objectionable posters appeared at several prominent locations late on Friday night.

Police Swiftly Remove Posters

By Saturday morning, the posters pasted on main roads and crossing had drawn public attention, prompting swift police action.

Police teams immediately reached the spots and removed all the hoardings. Officials said the posters appeared to be an attempt by miscreants to disturb communal harmony during the festival.

Police Issue Warning, Appeal for Calm

Station House Officer (SHO) Kapil Dubey said that individuals named on the posters were contacted and warned against repeating such acts. He urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to inform the police about any suspicious activities.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar stated that no attempt to disturb peace in the town would be tolerated.

“Diwali is a festival of light and harmony. It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain peace and brotherhood,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Unity and Harmony

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the incident on social media, emphasizing that festivals represent unity and mutual respect.

In his post, he wrote:

“Someone’s soil, someone’s lamp, someone’s cotton, someone’s wick, someone’s oil, someone’s sweets, someone’s toy, someone’s firecracker festivals survive only if harmony survives. Those driven by narrow political motives may celebrate outwardly but can never feel true happiness.”

