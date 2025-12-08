 'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s remarks on using mist sprayers at pollution hotspots drew criticism from Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the government of hiding AQI data. He questioned Gupta’s comparison of AQI to temperature. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air remained ‘very poor’ with an AQI of 318, as smog persisted across the city.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Left: Arvind Kejriwal Right: CM Rekha Gupta | X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s remarks about the government using mist sprayers to control pollution at hotspots, made during an NDTV interview, have drawn a sharp reaction from former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said CM Gupta's comments highlighted that the government is attempting to "hide" pollution data. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s comparison of AQI to temperature, asking, "When did this new science come about that AQI has now become temperature?"

Taking to X, CM Kejriwal wrote, "First point - The Chief Minister has at least accepted that wherever AQI monitors are installed, water spraying is being done there so that the truth about pollution doesn't reach the people of Delhi. In other words, a game is underway to hide the data and show 'clean air.' Second point - When did this new science come about that AQI has now become temperature?"

CM Gupta was responding to a question about the opposition's allegations of water being sprayed on air monitors in hotspots to manipulate pollution data. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 318, as of 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

article-image

A thick layer of smog engulfed several areas across the state, with little to no improvement in the toxic air.

