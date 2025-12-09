 VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Govt For 'Mismanagement’ In IndiGo flights
Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP amid IndiGo flight cancellations, accusing it of focusing on elections instead of public welfare. She said airlines should compensate passengers and blamed poor planning. Passengers at Kolkata airport also reported mismanagement, lack of communication, and harassment after repeated flight cancellations.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid suspension and cancellation of IndiGo flights, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentioned that the saffron camp only knows how to capture institutions.

“BJP is not bothered about the country matters and also doesn’t care for the people. We care for the people. The BJP government is only concerned about elections and how to capture votes, the Election Commission, the EVMs and the agencies. Their attitude is to let the suffering continue and address it only when elections approach. This is not how a country should function. More time is spent on foreign tours, but there is no time for internal matters. People should receive compensation. Passengers can also approach the court to seek justice,” stated Mamata.

Taking further potshots, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned, “If a person buys a ticket and the plane does not fly, the airline must bear the expenses. But the airline is saying that the Government of India has asked them to stop compensation. I also believe that pilots must get proper rest, but before rolling out any such decision, there should have been proper planning.”

Meanwhile, several passengers at the Kolkata airport also complained about the ‘mismanagement’ of IndiGo.

“My daughter along with her friends were supposed to return to Bengaluru on Friday but after the flight got cancelled we didn’t get any confirmation of the reschedule of the flight. Every time we asked the IndiGo people we were harassed as their behavior is not proper. Last night my daughter got an email that today their flight is confirmed,” said a passenger on anonymity.

