Punjab: Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu Over Her '₹500 Cr For CM Remark'

Chandigarh: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former Punjab legislator and wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former Punjab Congress chief, was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on Monday, days after she reportedly remarked that ``one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister’’.

The announcement about her suspension came from state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on X in which he shared the party's official letter about it.

Her remark had whipped up a political controversy on Saturday when she reportedly alleged that ``one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister’’. She stated this while replying to a question during her interaction with newspersons after meeting Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria over the issue of the law and order situation in the state.

The said comment was lapped up by the rival political parties which targeted the Congress over its ``internal functioning’’ ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

However, sources held that the party took a serious note of her remarks which seemed to be aimed at the state leadership with the state rural polls – Zila parishad and Panchayat Samiti election - being around the corner

This despite her statements on Sunday that she was shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment. Stating that their Congress party had never demanded anything from them and that on being asked about Navjot becoming a chief minister face from any other party, she had stated that they did not have money to offer for a CM post.

She was responding to a question on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to active police when she also said that he would only contest again if the party declared him its CM face for 2027.