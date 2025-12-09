Chhattisgarh Govt Faces Heat Over Reduction Of PG State Quota Seats |

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Government is facing severe political backlash from the opposition following a recent decision leading to reduction in Post Graduate (PG) State Quota seats in medical colleges in Chhattisgarh.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman of the Medical Cell of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), has strongly criticized the move, and said, badly impacts the state's medical students.

Dr. Gupta highlighted that the PG quota for MBBS students who passed from state-based government and private medical colleges was previously 50 percent.

The State Government has now officially published new rules in the state gazette, which slash this mandatory state quota to 25 percent.

Under the standard framework, 50 percent of PG seats are allocated as the All India Quota, with the remaining 50 percent reserved by the state government for its own medical college graduates. The new change means:

The local PG quota for Chhattisgarh MBBS students is reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent.

The central government's All India Quota is effectively increased from 50 percent to 75 percent for the state's seats.

Congress Committee Condemns the Decision

The CPCC has branded the BJP government's move as "anti-Chhattisgarh," asserting that it directly harms local students aspiring to pursue specialization within the state.

"The State Government has compromised the quality of medical education by reducing the State PG Reservation from 50% to 25%, " Dr. Gupta said.

He further emphasized the existing burden on local doctors: "Moreover, MBBS doctors of Chhattisgarh are already bound to serve a two-year compulsory rural bond, yet our PG seats in the state are being cut. This is extremely unfair and is pushing us towards a condition similar to bonded labour, without giving proportionate opportunities in return."

Dr. Gupta demanded the immediate restoration of the 50% PG State Quota seats for Chhattisgarh students.