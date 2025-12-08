 TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC's Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir said over Rs two crore in donations were received within 48 hours for a Babri Masjid–like mosque in Murshidabad. He reported widespread public support, foreign calls offering help, and threats to his life. Kabir sought extra security and urged more votes for minority candidates.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir | File Pic

Kolkata: Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday evening confirmed that over Rs. Two crores of donations have been received in the last 48 hours for building the Babri Masjid like mosque in Murshidabad.

“I hadn't thought that so much donation would be given. Even when I announced the building of a mosque in 2024, I did not think that people would be so excited. I have also received several phone calls from other countries including Saudi Arabia and they have also promised help for construction of the mosque,” said Kabir.

Notably, even on Monday people in large numbers wanted to donate bricks and cement for the building of the mosque and the brick kiln near the construction site ran out of bricks.

Meanwhile, Kabir had appealed for extra security as according to him he has been getting threat calls.

“I need more security and if needed I am ready to move the Calcutta High court. I am even threatened that I will be killed much before the mosque is built,” complained Kabir.

The suspended TMC MLA also urged people to give more votes to candidates from the minority community so that more minority legislators can be present in the state Assembly.

“On one side Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is speaking about ‘Hindutva’, on the other side, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is building temples and giving doles to Durga Puja committees. Whoever becomes the next Chief Minister I will go and urge from that person for development of the entire state and also Murshidabad,” further mentioned Kabir.

