UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Door-To-Door Verification To Remove Fake & Ineligible Voters

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Moradabad: During a review meeting in Moradabad, the Chief Minister directed public representatives and officials to ensure the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is completed with full accuracy. He stressed that no lapses would be tolerated in updating the voter lists and asked party workers to conduct door-to-door outreach to verify genuine voters and remove incorrect entries.

District in-charges and party leaders presented updates on development projects and SIR progress. The Chief Minister reiterated that SIR is a critical public process and asked teams to support both BLO-1 and BLO-2. He instructed representatives to ensure that the names of deceased, shifted, and fake voters—particularly those recorded under older lists such as 2003—are removed promptly. He also emphasised preventing any ineligible individuals from being added as voters.

The Chief Minister stated that with panchayat elections scheduled for next year followed by the Assembly elections, the organisation's groundwork must remain strong. Teams were instructed to inform citizens about ongoing central and state schemes during voter-list outreach.

Meanwhile, preparations were in place to show the Chief Minister the under-construction War Memorial in the city, where arrangements including a red carpet had been made. However, due to unspecified reasons, the visit did not occur, leaving the preparations unused.

VIP delays slow SIR work in Lucknow

In Lucknow, SIR progress has been affected by delays in VIP households submitting forms. BLOs report repeated visits, entry restrictions, and reluctance from retired officers. Despite 94% digitisation, only 34 Assembly constituencies have completed work, prompting closer monitoring through seven control rooms overseeing 65 sectors across the city.

Read Also PM Modi Likely To Host Special Dinner For NDA MPs On December 11

Up to 30 million names may be deleted from voter list

Early SIR reports indicate over 20% of voters may fall under absent, shifted, or deceased categories statewide. Sources suggest deletions may reach 25–30% in districts like Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Three districts—Auraiya, Azamgarh, and Etah—have already completed 100% SIR verification