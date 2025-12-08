'Citizens Have First Right Over Resources, Not Illegal Migrants': CM Yogi Adityanath In Letter To UP Residents

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the citizens of the state have the first right over public resources and not illegal migrants. In a letter addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, he referred to a recent Supreme Court observation that the country cannot lay out a red carpet for infiltrators and asserted that such elements would not be accepted at any cost.

Yogi Adityanath wrote that the state government has launched strict and decisive action against Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Uttar Pradesh. He said that security of the state, social balance and a strong law and order system remain the highest priorities of his administration.

All urban local bodies have been instructed to identify suspected foreign nationals and prepare lists. He said that illegal occupants put a burden on public resources and hamper welfare benefits meant for the poor. A special document verification campaign is underway to detect infiltrators and send them to detention centres for further legal action. Detention facilities are being established in every division to support the process.

Appealing to the public to remain alert, the chief minister urged citizens to verify the identity of anyone they employ for household or commercial work. According to him, safeguarding the state is a collective responsibility as “security is the foundation of prosperity.”

BJP state vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak welcomed the chief minister’s message and said it reflects the government’s commitment to protect the interests of the people. “This is a timely and strong step. Uttar Pradesh will not allow anyone to threaten its security or exploit resources meant for its own citizens,” he said.

The letter underscores the government’s continued focus on internal security and preventing illegal settlement in both urban and rural areas of the state.