IndiGo Crisis: Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Centre’s Favouritism, Seeks Break-Up Of Aviation Monopoly

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the central government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and private airlines over the large-scale chaos in IndiGo services that left thousands of passengers stranded across airports. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Chavan alleged that the crisis was the outcome of monopoly, regulatory failure, and collusion between the government and private airlines.

Chavan Blames Regulatory Failure for Crisis

Calling the situation “shocking and unfortunate,” Chavan said the crisis escalated because the DGCA failed to enforce regulations scheduled for implementation from July 1, 2024.

“IndiGo was repeatedly given undue relaxation and protection. This crisis is not sudden — it is the result of negligence and policy failure,” he said.

Alleges Duopoly in Indian Aviation

Chavan alleged that the aviation sector has been reduced to a near duopoly.

“IndiGo controls 65% of the market and the Tata Group controls 30%. Just two companies running India’s entire civil aviation industry is extremely dangerous,” he said.

He argued that the Competition Commission of India failed to prevent consolidation and monopoly and demanded the commission be dissolved and replaced with a stronger regulatory authority. He further proposed splitting IndiGo into two separate companies, each with no more than 30% market share.

Questions Electoral Bond Donations

The Congress leader asked whether political donations influenced regulatory decisions.

“IndiGo owners donated ₹56 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds. Was this linked to DGCA’s leniency? This must be investigated,” he said.

Seeks ₹1,000 Crore Passenger Compensation Fund

Chavan demanded a ₹1,000 crore Passenger Compensation Fund for travellers forced to purchase last-minute overpriced tickets due to the cancellations and delays.

“Passengers bought tickets at twice or three times the normal fare. The government must take responsibility,” he said, comparing the proposal to the compensation model used after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Seven Major Demands Raised by Chavan

Immediate resignation of the Union Civil Aviation Minister

Dismissal of responsible DGCA officials

Suspension of IndiGo’s CEO

Formation of a high-level inquiry committee to report within 15 days

Dissolution of the Competition Commission and creation of a stronger regulator

Splitting IndiGo into two entities to end monopoly

Implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) proposal drafted during the Manmohan Singh government

“Aviation Monopoly a Threat to National Interest”

Chavan warned that India’s aviation structure is unsustainable.

“In 2004, India had 10 airlines. Today, only two major players remain. With 40 crore passengers and just two companies, the future of aviation is at risk.”

He urged the government to consider launching a fully government-owned commercial airline to ensure fair competition and protect consumer interest.

“The aviation sector cannot be left entirely to private monopolies,” he said.