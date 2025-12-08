Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Family Court Hosts Mediation Programme To Promote Peaceful Dispute Resolution

Mediation awareness programme held at Belapur Family Court promotes peaceful resolution of family disputes | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 08: A Mediation Awareness Programme held at the Belapur Family Court on 6 December emphasised resolving family disputes through peaceful and effective mediation instead of prolonged litigation. The event highlighted how mediation helps couples reach mutually agreeable solutions, reducing emotional and financial strain.

Judge Subhash Kafre Presides Over Event

Presided over by Judge Subhash Kafre, the programme was attended by Vice-President Sandeep Ramkar and Secretary Vikas Mhatre of the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association. Trained mediator Adv. Mohit Mokal explained the purpose and advantages of mediation in his introductory address, while Adv. Sheetal Gaikwad conducted the proceedings.

Mediation awareness programme held at Belapur Family Court promotes peaceful resolution of family disputes | File Photo

Short Skit Demonstrates Mediation Benefits

A specially conceptualised short skit on ‘Mediation,’ written under the guidance of Judge Kafre, was performed to demonstrate how marital conflicts affect families and how mediation can restore harmony.

The cast included Adv. Vandana Dalvi, Adv. Shobha Patil, Adv. Sandhya Sawant, Adv. Krishna Pawar, Adv. Prasad Mhadvi, Adv. Vishakha Jadhav, Adv. Kiran Bhosale, Senior Clerk Kanchan Kirve, and Assistant Raj Nikam. The skit portrayed a couple’s disputes, the emotional impact on children, and their eventual reconciliation through mediation.

Mediation Encouraged Over Litigation

“Mediation ensures that disputes are resolved with dignity and understanding, helping families rebuild rather than break apart,” Judge Kafre said, urging more citizens to opt for counselling and mediation before approaching litigation.

Participants Felicitated for Contribution

The Family Court and the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association felicitated all participating artistes with appreciation certificates for their contribution to public awareness.

Programme Boosts Awareness on Mediation

Counsellor Sonal Bandbe from the Sukoon Project, staff from the Taluka Legal Services Authority, Family Court employees, advocates, and litigants were present. Manager Ganesh Hirve proposed the vote of thanks.

Officials noted that the programme significantly increased awareness about mediation as a practical and effective alternative to courtroom battles.

Staff and Association Cooperation Key to Success

The cooperation of Family Court staff and Bar Association office bearers played a key role in the programme’s success.

