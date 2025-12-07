Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Invites EOI For India’s First Iconic 25,000-Capacity Indoor Live Entertainment Arena

CIDCO Invites EOI For India’s First Iconic 25,000-Capacity Indoor Live Entertainment Arena |

CIDCO has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop and operate India’s first large-capacity Iconic Multi-Purpose Indoor Live Entertainment Arena in Navi Mumbai, marking a major step toward positioning the city as a national hub for global-scale events. The EOI document will be available online from December 9, and submissions will be accepted until 5:00 pm on December 30.

Arena Modeled on Global Landmarks

The proposed arena designed on the lines of New York’s Madison Square Garden and London’s The O₂ Arena will host concerts, international sporting events, cultural festivals, immersive productions, and large-scale entertainment shows. It will feature a seating capacity of 20,000 and a standing capacity of up to 25,000.

CIDCO officials said the initiative aims to set a new benchmark for India’s entertainment infrastructure while driving both cultural and economic growth.

CIDCO Calls It a Cultural and Economic Breakthrough

“By initiating the process for setting up India’s first iconic Multi-Purpose Indoor Live Entertainment Arena, we are laying the foundation for a cultural and economic revolution,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO. “This development will bring world-class experiences to India, unlock opportunities for artists and businesses, and strengthen Navi Mumbai’s position on the global map.”

Strategic Location Backed by Robust Connectivity

CIDCO highlighted that Navi Mumbai’s rapidly advancing infrastructure makes it ideally suited for such a global-scale arena. Key connectivity projects including the Atal Setu Trans-Harbour Link, upcoming high-speed rail corridors, and the Navi Mumbai Metro are expected to ensure seamless access for spectators and performers.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will further enhance international artist mobility, entertainment logistics, and media production capabilities.

Region’s Mega Developments Add to Appeal

Other major developments such as the Nerul Jetty, the Centre of Excellence in Kharghar, the Kharghar Valley Golf Course, and upcoming Medi City, Edu City, and Aero City projects will collectively strengthen the region’s appeal as a sporting, cultural, and entertainment destination.

Global Partnerships to Boost Project Execution

CIDCO has partnered with leading global and domestic industry stakeholders to bring in international expertise for the project. Officials said the initiative will generate employment, boost tourism, stimulate allied industries, and position Navi Mumbai as India’s premier destination for live entertainment and global events.

Tender Process Begins

With the tendering process underway, CIDCO reiterated its commitment to transforming Navi Mumbai through visionary, future-ready urban infrastructure.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/