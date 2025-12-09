Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada; ADR Registered, Probe Underway

Swedish student dies after falling from residential building in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai; ADR registered | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 08: A Swedish national who had travelled to the city to attend a wedding in Vashi died on Sunday after allegedly losing his way and falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sanpada. The Sanpada police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident on Monday.

Victim Was Returning to Hotel, Entered Wrong Building

According to police, the deceased, identified as Allde Edward Jan (25), had attended a friend’s wedding at Imperial Banquet, Raghuleela Mall, on December 6. While returning to his hotel late at night, he is suspected to have taken a wrong route in an inebriated state and entered a residential building in Sanpada Sector 1.

"He was a student in a college in the UK and had come here to attend the wedding of his classmate. We suspect that he lost his way to Abott Hotel in Vashi where he was staying and then entered a residential building at Sanpada Sector 1 and then jumped off from the fourth floor," senior police inspector Devidas Kathale from Sanpada Police Station said.

Took Lift to Fourth Floor, Slipped While Climbing Down

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Jan took the lift to the fourth floor, realised he was in the wrong building, and attempted to climb down through the gallery, during which he slipped and fell, sustaining severe injuries.

Succumbed During Treatment After Being Shifted to Sion Hospital

He was rushed to the municipal hospital in Vashi and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Police said further inquiries are underway to verify the sequence of events and confirm whether alcohol played a role.

Also Watch:

Statements to Be Recorded as Probe Continues

Officials added that statements of witnesses, friends accompanying the deceased, and residents of the building will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/