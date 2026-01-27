 Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Felicitates 25 Wounded Warriors With Cash, Shawls And Mementoes On Republic Day
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha felicitated 25 wounded warriors on the 77th Republic Day at the Sabha auditorium, King’s Circle.

Cash and Mementoes Presented

​Lt. General D. S. Kushwah, General Officer Commanding (Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa), presented each soldier with a cheque of Rs one lakh, a shawl, and mementoes.

​Sabha President Dr. V. Shankar noted that the institution honours wounded jawans and martyrs' families annually to foster a bond between civil society and the armed forces. While Republic Day is dedicated to "Wounded Warriors," Independence Day (August 15) is reserved for honouring the families of martyrs.

Philanthropic Initiatives

​The programme commenced with a Vedic invocation and the National Anthem, performed by 77 students of the Sabha’s Sangeetha Vidyalaya. Dr. Shankar further highlighted the Sabha's philanthropic efforts, including a Rs 1 crore finishing school for Agniveer aspirants in Apsinge, Satara, and donations of Rs 10 lakh each to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Khadki and the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune.

