Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: ​Around 200 young people celebrated Republic Day on Monday by cleaning trash from the dense mangrove forests near Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Massive Trash Removal

​The volunteers with Environment Life Foundation (ELF) collectively removed more than two tons of trash, freeing mangrove roots from entangled rubbish carelessly discarded by humans.

​This was the 284th week of the Mangroves Cleanup Drive by ELF. "Our hope is that the mangrove roots can now breathe freely—and so can the wildlife that depends on this fragile ecosystem," said Dharmesh Barai, founder of ELF.

Environmental Impact

​ELF has been carrying out weekly cleaning of the city's mangrove forests, a rich but fragile ecological system that acts as a buffer against the sea and functions as a carbon sink. In the past five years, volunteers from the organisation have been carrying out weekly coastal cleanup drives without a break, driven by one goal: to keep our environment clean and free from pollution.

​The volunteers include citizens, institutions, community groups, colleges, schools, and NSS units. The campaign has the support of the Mangrove Foundation and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

​"Our efforts focus on protecting mangroves and aquatic ecosystems so they can thrive and, in return, provide us with clean air and a healthier environment," said Barai, appealing to the government to frame and strictly implement strong laws that help make our country waste-free and discourage littering in public spaces. Through these cleanup drives, we also aim to highlight how cleanliness and sustainable living can be adopted as a way of life, Barai added.

