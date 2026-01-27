 Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAround 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In Navi Mumbai

Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In Navi Mumbai

Around 200 volunteers with Environment Life Foundation marked Republic Day by removing over 2 tons of trash from mangroves near Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The 284th weekly cleanup aimed to protect mangroves and aquatic ecosystems. Volunteers include students, NSS units, and local citizens, supported by Mangrove Foundation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
​Around 200 young people celebrated Republic Day on Monday by cleaning trash from the dense mangrove forests near Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. |

Navi Mumbai: ​Around 200 young people celebrated Republic Day on Monday by cleaning trash from the dense mangrove forests near Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Massive Trash Removal

​The volunteers with Environment Life Foundation (ELF) collectively removed more than two tons of trash, freeing mangrove roots from entangled rubbish carelessly discarded by humans.

​This was the 284th week of the Mangroves Cleanup Drive by ELF. "Our hope is that the mangrove roots can now breathe freely—and so can the wildlife that depends on this fragile ecosystem," said Dharmesh Barai, founder of ELF.

FPJ Shorts
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?

Environmental Impact

​ELF has been carrying out weekly cleaning of the city's mangrove forests, a rich but fragile ecological system that acts as a buffer against the sea and functions as a carbon sink. In the past five years, volunteers from the organisation have been carrying out weekly coastal cleanup drives without a break, driven by one goal: to keep our environment clean and free from pollution.

Read Also
Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video...
article-image

​The volunteers include citizens, institutions, community groups, colleges, schools, and NSS units. The campaign has the support of the Mangrove Foundation and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

​"Our efforts focus on protecting mangroves and aquatic ecosystems so they can thrive and, in return, provide us with clean air and a healthier environment," said Barai, appealing to the government to frame and strictly implement strong laws that help make our country waste-free and discourage littering in public spaces. Through these cleanup drives, we also aim to highlight how cleanliness and sustainable living can be adopted as a way of life, Barai added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...
'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...
Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In...
Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In...
Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video...
Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video...
Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of...
Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of...
Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Felicitates 25 Wounded Warriors With Cash, Shawls And Mementoes On Republic...
Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Felicitates 25 Wounded Warriors With Cash, Shawls And Mementoes On Republic...