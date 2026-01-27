Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video Surfaces

X/@Sattvabharatam

A tragic incident unfolded during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Umerga town of Dharashiv district when a police officer collapsed during the flag-hoisting ceremony and later died.

PSI Collapses During Event

Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Bhima Jadhav suddenly collapsed while standing with fellow personnel at the event. He sustained a serious head injury in the fall and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack.

Moment Caught On Camera

A video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the uniformed officer standing in a semi-formal lineup moments before he staggers forward and collapses face-first onto the ground. Within seconds, colleagues rush to his aid, attempting to support him and assess his condition as panic grips the scene.

Authorities are awaiting further medical confirmation, while the incident has cast a pall over Republic Day celebrations in the town.