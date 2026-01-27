 Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video Surfaces

Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video Surfaces

A police officer died after collapsing during the 77th Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Umerga town of Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district. Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Bhima Jadhav suddenly fell while standing with colleagues and suffered a severe head injury. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest a heart attack.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
X/@Sattvabharatam

A tragic incident unfolded during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Umerga town of Dharashiv district when a police officer collapsed during the flag-hoisting ceremony and later died.

PSI Collapses During Event

Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Bhima Jadhav suddenly collapsed while standing with fellow personnel at the event. He sustained a serious head injury in the fall and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack.

Moment Caught On Camera

FPJ Shorts
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

A video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the uniformed officer standing in a semi-formal lineup moments before he staggers forward and collapses face-first onto the ground. Within seconds, colleagues rush to his aid, attempting to support him and assess his condition as panic grips the scene.

Authorities are awaiting further medical confirmation, while the incident has cast a pall over Republic Day celebrations in the town.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...
'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...
Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In...
Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In...
Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video...
Maharashtra Tragedy: PSI Dies After Collapsing During Republic Day Flag-Hoisting In Dharashiv; Video...
Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of...
Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of...
Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Felicitates 25 Wounded Warriors With Cash, Shawls And Mementoes On Republic...
Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Felicitates 25 Wounded Warriors With Cash, Shawls And Mementoes On Republic...