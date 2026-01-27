'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From Four Lane To Two

Gems Of Mira Bhayandar X Account

Mumbai: Amid criticism on social media over the newly constructed flyover in the Mira-Bhayandar region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a detailed clarification on X, rejecting the claims that the transition from the four lane to the two lane was a design flaw. In it, the MMRDA stated that the design was planned in line with available road space and future connectivity requirements.

According to the tweet posted on the official MMRDA X Account, the flyover has designed with two lanes currently connected to Bhayander East and two lanes that are to be connected to Bhayandar West. Since the Bhayandar East Arm came first along the flyover, the 4-lane transitions into 2 lanes. The two outer lanes are to be connected to Bhayandar West across the Western Railway line in the future

The flyover has been designed to disperse traffic on the Golden Nest Circle, where traffic volume is always high since five major roads merge. A 2+2 lane flyover integrated with the metro, along with slip roads on both sides, will help traffic move more efficiently.

Beyond the junction, towards Bhayander East, the available right-of-way reduces as per the DP. Considering this, a 1+1 lane flyover with dedicated up and down ramps has been constructed along the median to provide uninterrupted movement towards Railway Phatak Road.

The MMRDA further claims that this design enables smooth crossing of one of the busiest junctions in the Mira–Bhayander region while accommodating on-ground constraints.

Further stating that provision has been kept for future widening, wherein the outer side of the flyover on both carriageways will be extended by an additional 1+1 lane to ensure improved east–west traffic continuity. The proposal is currently at the planning stage and will be taken up in coordination with MBMC after obtaining approvals from the competent authorities.

At present, the flyover has been designed primarily for traffic dispersal and congestion reduction in the Mira–Bhayander area. Necessary safety measures have been taken, including rumble strips, delineators, adequate signage, retro-reflective tags, directional boards, and anti-crash barriers.

The MMRDA also added that the traffic police guidance is being actively sought for any additional vehicular safety measures prior to opening the flyover for public use.

