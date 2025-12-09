Bandra Club Assault: NRI Alleges Unprovoked Attack By Bouncers; FIR Filed Against 3 | Representational Image

The Bandra police have registered an FIR against three people, including two bouncers, for allegedly assaulting a visitor “without any reason” at ‘145 Club’ in Bandra West. The victim, 30-year-old Ravi Tilwani, an NRI, claimed he was beaten with shoes, causing head injuries and bleeding.

Incident Took Place Past Midnight

The incident occurred early Sunday, and the case was registered the same day. Police have issued notices to the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which applies to cognisable offences where arrest is not required.

The FPJ contacted the club, but the management did not respond.

Victim Says He Was Left Helpless

Speaking to the FPJ, Tilwani said, “They did not give me any reason. We did not have any argument. There was no reason for them to assault me. My friends went outside to look for a taxi and the police, and I was left helpless.”

He added that although the police were cooperative, the club staff “wanted me to leave but did not give any valid reason” and did not provide CCTV footage of the incident.

Friends Also Assaulted, Says FIR

Tilwani, a Mulund resident who works in the IT sector in London, is currently on vacation. He and his friends Tirth Patel, 33, and Umang Patel, 31 visited the club around midnight.

At around 12.40am, Tilwani alleged that while they were dancing, two bouncers assaulted him with their hands and then struck his head with shoes. The FIR states that the bouncers dragged him down the staircase and threw him out. When his friends intervened, one bouncer, identified as Pranay, allegedly slapped Tirth and abused him.

Police Intervention and FIR

Tilwani called the police, who arrived and took the group to Bhabha Hospital for medical examination before registering the complaint at Bandra police station.

The FIR mentions two bouncers and a third unidentified individual accompanying them; however, not all names have been recorded.

Case Registered Under BNS

A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 3(5) (general explanations).

