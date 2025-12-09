Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea Of Ex-RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary; Witness Testifies To Arrest

Prosecution opposes bail for ex-RPF constable in Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting case; witness recounts chase and arrest | File Pic

Mumbai, Dec 08: The prosecution on Monday opposed the bail plea filed by former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, booked for allegedly killing four people on the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July 2023. The prosecution claimed that the allegations against him were of serious nature with potential for a death sentence.

Accused of Killing ASI & Three Passengers on Train

Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station on July 31, 2023.

Bail Plea Cites Mental Health; State Opposes Claim

Chaudhary had moved a bail plea on November 24, citing his mental health. The public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, in the reply, said that the issue of mental health cannot be considered at this stage.

Victim’s Wife Intervenes; Fears Evidence Tampering

Besides, the wife of one of the victims of the shootout has also sought to intervene to oppose the bail plea. She pleaded that she should be heard before any order is passed, adding that she fears he may tamper with the evidence and the investigation.

14th Witness Examined — RPF Constable Who Helped Nab Accused

Meanwhile, the prosecution examined the 14th witness – an RPF constable who was one of the officers who chased Chaudhary and caught him. In his testimony, he claimed that he had spotted Chaudhary on the track with a gun.

When the witness confronted him about what he was doing on the track, the witness claimed that Chaudhary had threatened to shoot him if he tried to stop him. Out of fear, he moved to the side and informed his superior officer. The witness thereafter followed Chaudhary, and when the others joined him, he was caught on a footover bridge at Mira Road.

Defence Questions Mental State, Witness Denies Abnormal Behaviour

The witness was later cross-examined by the defence lawyer regarding Chaudhary’s mental condition and behaviour, but he denied that the accused had displayed any abnormal conduct.

