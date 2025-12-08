 IndiGo Crisis Day 7: Civil Aviation Minister Blames Airline's 'Internal Rostering Problem' For Cancellation Of Flights; Underscores Need Of New Airline
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu blamed IndiGo’s week-long disruption—over 4,500 cancelled flights—on the airline’s crew rostering and internal planning issues. He said DGCA had been consulting IndiGo since November on new FDTL rules and has ordered an inquiry. Naidu stressed strict enforcement, future action, and the need for greater aviation competition.

Monday, December 08, 2025
article-image
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressing Rajya Sabha over IndiGo Crisis (Screengrab) | ANI/X

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, on Monday blamed IndiGo's operational issues for the ongoing disruption in flight operations. According to reports, in the past one week, over 4,500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled across major airports of the country.

"The IndiGo crisis occurred due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning systems. IndiGo was supposed to manage crew rosters through its day-to-day operations. We are ensuring that the FDTL is properly implemented, and there has been no compromise on that front. For a full month, we have been closely monitoring the situation.," the minister said.

He rejected allegations that the flight disruption happened due to the Aviation Management System Software (AMSS), reported News18.

"From the Ministry, we have made it very clear to all the airlines that they must follow the rules. I am expanding on this so that you have a complete understanding of the issue. Since 1st November, the DGCA has been in continuous consultation with the airlines... Because of these operational differences and the FDTL guidelines, which apply uniformly to all airlines, Naidu said.

The minister clarified that the government was continuously in touch with IndiGo regarding the new roster guidelines. Naidu further told the Upper House that on December 1, the Civil Aviation Ministry had a meeting and gave clarification to the airline about the new rules.

"On December 1, we held a meeting with IndiGo regarding FDTL when they sought clarifications, and we provided them. They did not flag any issues then, and everything was running normally. Suddenly, on December 3, we observed these issues and the Ministry immediately stepped in. We took control of the situation at airports and consulted all stakeholders. You have seen how things unfolded over those two days," Naidu said.

"Passengers faced a lot of difficulty, and we do not take this situation lightly. An inquiry is underway, and we will take very strict action, not only for this case but as an example. Any miscompliance or non-adherence by any person, entity, organization, or operator in civil aviation will attract very strict action to set an industry-wide example," the minister added.

The minister assured the House that the government is not treating the matter lightly and is taking the entire situation seriously.

“We are not taking this issue lightly. We have ordered an enquiry, and we will make this an example for other people to follow. Exemplary action will follow," he said, as quoted by the media outlet.

While giving details on refunds given to affected passengers, Naidu said, "Regarding the passengers, we have observed cancellations of 5,86,705 PMRs, for which Rs. 569 crores have been paid. On top of this, further observations have also been made. Regarding the question of why action has not been taken. Sir, we have taken multiple actions in the past as well."

"We have specific guidelines and regulations in place, and it is our duty as a regulator to ensure that these guidelines, rules, and regulations are followed. Whenever there is non-compliance, we have not hesitated to act," he added.

The minister also highlighted that the ongoing disruption in air travel underscores the need for competition in the aviation sector and that it is time to start a new airline.

On Monday, around 400 IndiGo flights have so far been cancelled.

