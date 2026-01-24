'Ghante Ka New York': Woman Shows Hawkers Selling Clothes, Food & Essesntials India-Style, On Streets Of Times Square - Video

A casual walk through New York City’s iconic Times Square recently took an unexpectedly desi twist on social media, thanks to an Indian woman’s witty observation that resonated with viewers across borders. What is often seen as a symbol of American glamour and flashing billboards suddenly felt a lot closer to home for many Indians online.

Viral video draws desi parallels

In a now-viral Instagram video, content creator Sheena Dalal Bisla shared glimpses from her visit to Times Square, but not in the way most tourists do. Instead of focusing on towering LED screens or Broadway theatres, her camera zoomed in on street-side vendors lining the sidewalks. Winter jackets hung neatly on racks, caps were stacked on carts, toys were displayed for passersby, and food stalls buzzed with activity amid heavy footfall.

As she walks through the crowd, Sheena humorously compares the scene to Delhi’s famous shopping spots like Palika Bazar and Chandni Chowk, known for their packed lanes, bargain shopping and vibrant street culture.

“Indian roadside sales energy” goes global

Sheena captioned the clip, “Times Square or New Delhi? Indian roadside sales energy going global,” instantly setting the tone for a light-hearted yet relatable take. The video doesn’t poke fun at either city; instead, it highlights a shared global reality, that street commerce thrives everywhere, even in places often perceived as ultra-polished and commercial.

Interestingly, Times Square has long been home to licensed street vendors who sell food, souvenirs, and seasonal clothing, especially during peak tourist months. Similar to Indian markets, these vendors adapt quickly to crowds, weather, and trends.

Internet can’t get enough

Social media users were quick to jump in with relatable reactions. One comment read, “This looks exactly like Palika Bazar in winters, just with skyscrapers.” Others joked about how Indian bargaining skills could come in handy even in New York, while some pointed out that street vendors worldwide share the same hustle spirit.