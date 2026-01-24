Golden Temple Reel Row: Man Seen Rinsing Mouth In Sarovar Detained, To Be Handed Over To Punjab Police| VIDEO

Man detained after viral Golden Temple reel sparks controversy over conduct inside holy shrine. | X/@Gagan4344

Amritsar: Subhan Rangreez identified as the man in a viral video rinsing his mouth with water from the sacred sarovar at Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar and filming a social media reel inside the Golden Temple complex, has been detained by Ghaziabad Police.

He will be handed over to the Punjab Police for further action. Several Sikh groups were also present at the police station at the time of his detention, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Golden Temple reel Controversy

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing a Muslim man wearing a taqiyah inside the Golden Temple premises. In the clip, he is seen performing wuzu by rinsing his mouth using water from the sarovar and recording a reel within the holy complex. While the Golden Temple is globally known for its open-door policy and welcomes people from all religions, castes, and nationalities, the act sparked widespread debate online over conduct and decorum within sacred spaces.

As criticism intensified, another video featuring the same man began circulating on social media. In the clip, Subhan Rangreez is seen sharing his experience at the shrine, claiming that he faced no objection from anyone despite being the only person wearing a cap among devotees wearing traditional Sikh turbans. Emphasising communal harmony, he is heard saying, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai, aapas mein bhai bhai,” and adding that people should continue to live together peacefully.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharp reactions from Netizen

However, the videos drew sharp reactions from several Sikh groups and social media users, many of whom termed the act disrespectful and accused him of using a place of worship for social media content. The incident has reignited discussions around respect for religious sentiments, the responsibility of influencers and content creators, and the growing trend of making reels in sacred spaces.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the charges under which Rangreez will be booked. Further investigation is underway as Punjab Police prepares to take custody of the accused.