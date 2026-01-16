Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided

A video showing a Muslim man wearing a taqiyah inside the Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man is seen rinsing his mouth with water from the sacred sarovar and filming a reel within the temple complex. While the act itself may seem simple, it has triggered a strong online debate, with users divided over whether his actions were appropriate in a holy space.

Man shares message of communal harmony

As criticism grew, another video of the man began circulating online. In it, he explains his experience inside the Golden Temple, stating that despite being surrounded by devotees wearing pags, he was the only one wearing a cap and yet faced no objection. Highlighting unity, he says, "Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai, aapas me hai bhai bhai." He further adds, "Aur bhai bhai hi banke rehna chahiye," underlining his belief in peaceful coexistence among religions.

Internet reacts with polarised opinions

Social media users have shared sharply contrasting views on the incident. Many defended the man’s presence, pointing out that the Golden Temple is open to all. One user commented, "Nothing wrong. Everyone is welcome to enter unless someone blocks them for entering." Supporters stressed that Sikhism promotes equality and does not bar people based on faith.

However, others were more critical. One comment read, "None of the Sikhs has the mojo to stop this degenerate. Their only target is Hindus who don’t even disrespect Gurudwaras." Another user claimed, "Objected?? Just because he is Muslim, Sikh have not taken any action. If he was Hindu, he would have been l#nched by now." These remarks further intensified the debate, shifting it from religious practice to perceived bias and double standards.

Golden temple’s inclusive legacy

The Golden Temple is globally known for its open-door policy. People from all religions, castes and nationalities visit the shrine daily. The langar, which serves free meals to thousands, is a core symbol of Sikh values such as equality, humility and service.

Beyond one viral reel, the incident has reignited discussions around respect in religious places and the growing trend of creating social media content in sacred spaces. While inclusivity remains a cornerstone of the Golden Temple’s identity, the debate highlights how digital behaviour can sometimes blur the line between expression and reverence.