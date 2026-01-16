'Kerala Story Happening In UP': Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Female Muslim Friends - Watch Viral Video

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh has triggered widespread discussion on social media after showing a group of friends returning from their coaching classes. The group includes three Muslim girls and one Hindu girl, who are seen walking together and chatting casually. In the clip, the Muslim girls repeatedly encourage their Hindu friend to wear a hijab, telling her, “Acchi lagogi tum isme, pehen lo.”

The girl appears hesitant initially but later puts on the hijab. She is seen smiling towards the end of the video, a detail that has become central to the ongoing debate.

Allegations of pressure surface

Several social media users interpreted the interaction as an instance of coercion. One user commented, “Isn’t this impinging the right to freedom and expression of the Hindu girl? The Muslim girls need to be booked for such an act.” Another reacted strongly, writing, “This is sick.”

These users argued that repeatedly persuading someone to wear religious attire crosses the line from friendly suggestion into pressure, particularly given the sensitive nature of religious identity in India.

Others defend the interaction

However, many online voices rejected claims of coercion, pointing to the girl’s behaviour in the video. One comment read, “The girl herself is wearing a burqa. I can’t see where she is under pressure.” Another added, “She is clearly smiling and laughing in this video. How can you say she resisted?”

These users argued that the clip shows a light-hearted moment among friends rather than forced compliance.

Debate over agency and accountability

Some users placed responsibility on the girl herself, stating, “She is old enough to make her decisions. Considering the situation and conditions of minor Hindu women in India right now, this is the need of the hour imo.” This perspective framed the incident as a matter of individual choice rather than religious imposition.

Experts urge context

The controversy highlights how everyday interactions can be politicised in the age of viral content. As debates around religion, choice, and identity remain sensitive in India, experts urge responsible sharing and interpretation of videos, reminding users that social harmony depends on nuance, not outrage.