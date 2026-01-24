Once A Soldier, Always A Soldier! Retired Army Man Wears His Uniform To Give Final Salute To Son Martyred In Doda Accident; VIDEO

Punjab soldier’s father dons his army uniform to salute his martyred son during the final rites in Jammu and Kashmir |

Subedar Major Balvir Singh stood in uniform once again, not for parade or duty, but to bid farewell to his son. A retired Junior Commissioned Officer of the 56 Armoured Regiment, the father chose to don his old uniform as he saluted his son, Sowar Jobanjeet Singh of 8 Cavalry, one last time. The moment was captured in a video that has since moved many across the country.

Jobanjeet Singh died on active duty in Jammu and Kashmir. As the final rites took place, his father’s words cut through the silence. “Sher tha, sher nu lae gaye,” he said, a simple line that spoke of pride, pain and sacrifice all at once. The image of a father standing tall, despite unimaginable loss, struck a deep emotional chord.

The brave father of brave son.

Subedar Major Dalvir Singh, a retd JCO of 56 Armoured Regiment dons his uniform to bid his son Sowar Jobanjeet Singh of 8 Cavalry a last farewell.

“Sher tha sher nu lae gaye,” he says.

Jobanjeet died in J&K on active duty.



pic.twitter.com/c6apGKsano — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) January 24, 2026

A soldier’s salute beyond service

The video quickly drew reactions online, with many describing the gesture as deeply moving. Observers noted how, behind Subedar Major Balvir Singh’s resolute expression, there appeared to be a storm of emotions. Yet he stood firm, embodying the discipline and strength that define military life.

The moment reinforced a powerful truth often spoken but rarely seen so starkly: once a soldier, always a soldier. Even in grief, Balvir Singh chose dignity over despair, honour over collapse. It was not a performance, but an instinct shaped by years in uniform.

Punjab is truly an asset to the nation. This video is deeply moving and a powerful reminder that once a soldier, always a soldier. We need retired army men like him to motivate the youth to sign up for the Military services. — Guneet Gudh (@gudh) January 24, 2026

Punjab’s legacy of service and sacrifice

Many also reflected on what the moment said about Punjab’s long military tradition. The sight of a retired army man honouring his fallen son was described as a reminder of the state’s contribution to the armed forces and the values passed down generations.

There was also a call for such figures to be seen and heard more. Voices online said men like Balvir Singh can inspire young people to serve, not through slogans, but through example. His act was quiet, personal, and yet powerful enough to resonate nationwide.

Behind that resolute face, lies a sea of imploding emotions.

Yet he stands firm.

Koti Koti Naman to him 🙏 — vikrant singh (@vikrant489) January 24, 2026

In a time when images move faster than words, this one stood out. It told a story of loss, courage and belief in duty, a reminder that behind every fallen soldier is a family that serves just as silently, and just as bravely.