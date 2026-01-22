J&K: At Least 10 Army Soldiers Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Doda - VIDEO

Representative image

Doda: A tragic news has come to light from Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district. At least 10 soldiers have reportedly been killed and several injured as an Army vehicle falls into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

Reportedly, the bullet-proof Army vehicle was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the gorge.

A joint rescue operation by army and the J&K police was immediately launched.

The army in an offical statement said,"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation, slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment. "

\LG Expresses Grief

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief and said, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," he said.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," he added.

The tragedy comes days after two army porters slipped to death close to the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector. In May last year, three Army personnel died after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.