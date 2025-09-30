 J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway

J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway

According to the police, the baby was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28. Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, the Medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the body of the infant was found during sanitation and security checks.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Doda (J&K): A newborn female baby was found dead in the bathroom of the emergency ward of the Government Medical College Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

According to the police, the baby was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, the Medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the body of the infant was found during sanitation and security checks.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed's Statement

FPJ Shorts
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole
Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja Here
Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja Here
'What I Thought Was My Last Heartbeat...': Mandana Karimi Admitted To Hospital; Actress Shares Health Update
'What I Thought Was My Last Heartbeat...': Mandana Karimi Admitted To Hospital; Actress Shares Health Update
Navi Mumbai News: Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO

"The hospital staff immediately informed the police, who registered the case. The baby's body was taken for a post-mortem, and DNA samples were sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing, with the hospital's security measures, including CCTV footage, being reviewed. The case is being supervised by the police, and further information will be provided once DNA confirmation is obtained," Ahmed told ANI.

Read Also
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Says 'Loss Of Control & Not...
article-image

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Police Post District Hospital (PPDH) Doda registered a case under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) The Investigating Officer (I/O), along with the FSL Team and the Crime Photographer, visited the scene and carried out the necessary legal and scientific formalities. The body was taken into custody for medico-legal examination.

An investigation into the case has been initiated, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said the police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur...

Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur...

J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway

J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Says 'Loss Of Control & Not...

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Says 'Loss Of Control & Not...

'We Must Be Prepared': CDS General Anil Chauhan Calls For Preparedness Against Bio-Threats & Radio...

'We Must Be Prepared': CDS General Anil Chauhan Calls For Preparedness Against Bio-Threats & Radio...