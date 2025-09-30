Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Says 'Loss Of Control & Not Deliberately Ramming Of Bike' | X

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to the BMW crash accused Gaganpreet Kaur. After observing the CCTV footage, the court observed that the vehicle lost control and the accused did not deliberately ram into the bike of the victim, Navjot Singh.

While granting the bail to Kaur, the court said that the CCTV weakened the prosecution’s theory of culpable homicide. The accident took place on September 14.

"With the CCTV weakening the prosecution’s theory of culpable homicide anchored in delayed care, and revealing intervening paramedic dereliction, continued incarceration would be disproportionate at this stage," the court said as quoted by News18.

On Saturday, Delhi's Patiala Court extended judicial custody of the accused for 14 days till October 11.

BMW X5 was reportedly being driven by Kaur while his husband was also sitting inside the car at the time of the incident, which took place in Dhaula Kuan. The car has reportedly been registered under her husband's name, Parikshit Kakkar.

The accident took place when Singh and his wife were coming back to their home in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Singh was driving the motorcycle, and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman and her husband, who were in the BMW. The front portion of the car was mangled due to the impact of the collision, according to the eyewitnesses, as reported by PTI.

Later, police were informed by the hospital where Singh and his wife were taken that he succumbed to injuries, while his wife, 50, sustained serious injuries.

Singh's wife alleged she requested Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she intentionally took them to a hospital 19 km away from the accident site. Instead, they were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur’s relatives. Notably, Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.