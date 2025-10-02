RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Of Forces Trying To Spread Anarchy In India, Urges Vigilance In Centenary Address - Video

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | ANI

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has flagged the forces trying to spread anarchy within the country and said Bharat needs to be more vigilant against such forces. In his all-important speech in the centenary year of the RSS on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Bhagwat said, in recent times, attempts have been made to provoke communities within the country. "Such aggressive unrest often is used by external forces inimical to the nation's interests," he cautioned

"In recent times there has been considerable turmoil in our neighbouring countries. The regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and more recently in Nepal due to violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country. He said a disconnect with the government may cause discontent. "However, violent outbursts do not have power to bring about the desirable changes,"- he stressed.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "... Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete… pic.twitter.com/24kaq7I6gf — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Mentioning the Pahalgam incident of April 22, the RSS supremo said cross-border terrorists killed 26 Indian civilian toursits after asking them about their Hindu faith. The government as well as the Army gave a fitting reply in May and we witnessed heartening scenes of the country’s leadership, valour of our armed forces and determination and unity of our society.

"However at the same time, it has become evident to us that we must remain as vigilant as possible and further develop our security capabilities," Bhagwat said noting that the whole incident also showed us who our friends are and to what extent they are willing to stand with us.

On US Tariff

Commenting on the US tariff hikes against India, he underlined the importance of ‘Swadeshi’. “Dependence on imports must never become a compulsion. There is no alternative to Swadeshi. We must strengthen self-reliance while maintaining relations with friendly nations—on our terms and without compulsion,” he said.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with… pic.twitter.com/rqwnTwQB2h — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Bhagwat also noted that the extremist Naxalite movement has largely brought been under control due to the firm actions of the government and the realisation among people about the hollowness of the Naxal ideology. However, he emphasised on need for a comprehensive action plan to ensure social justice, sustainable development, goodwill, empathy and harmony in the affected regions.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat performed the traditional ‘Shastra Puja’ at the RSS headquarters. Alongside traditional weapons, replicas of modern arms including Pinaka rocket systems and drones were displayed at Reshimbagh. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the occasion.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "... When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the… pic.twitter.com/lJU9sagsaQ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

About This Year's Vijayadashami Rally

The Vijayadashami rally this year marked the completion of 100 years of the existence of RSS. It was founded on Sept 27, 1925 (which happened to be Dussehra day that year) by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with his few friends. In the last 100 years it has evolved into the world's largest social organisation pledged to protect Hindu faith and customs. A million participate in the Sangh shakhas across the country.

The presence of ex-President Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit icon, is seen as a big push to the Sangh’s pledge to assimilate all sections of the society under “samajik samarasta” programme adopted for the centenary year. Kovind in his address to the rally said he was equally impressed in his life journey by architect of Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sangh founder Dr Hedgewar. Kovind also said he was happy that the modern India's largest mass organisation had completed 100 years serving the world's oldest oldest faith of Hinduism.

The centenary rally at the RSS headquarters saw a very large audience presence at Reshimbagh grounds on a day people prefer to stay at home with family for Dussehra puja. Even the number of uniformed swayamsevaks performing the drill preceding Bhagwat;s keynote address was more than double witnessed every year. No wonder, the RSS city chief Rajesh Loya in his introductory remarks noted that the Sangh's public acceptance has increased tremendously and so have been the expectations from it. He said guests for several countries including the US, South Africa, Indonesia and Thailand were specially present for the rally.