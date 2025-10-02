 Dandiya Event Turns Violent: Group Of People Assaults Student Over His Identity At Hyderabad Hotel – Video
Dandiya Event Turns Violent: Group Of People Assaults Student Over His Identity At Hyderabad Hotel – Video

A group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a Dandiya event with his friends at a hotel under Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, said the police. When some people asked for his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Thursday, October 02, 2025
article-image
Dandiya Event Turns Violent: Group Of People Assaults Student Over His Identity At Hyderabad Hotel – Video | X @MeghUpdates

Hyderabad: A group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a Dandiya event with his friends at a hotel under Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, said the police.

When some people asked for his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Hindu organisations had called on Dandiya event organisers not to allow people from other communities into these events, suggesting they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

FIR Registered

The Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nehan Ali Khan, a 25-year-old engineering student. He alleged in his complaint that when he was playing Dandiya at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Chilla at night on August 29, some unknown persons approached him and asked his name. As soon as he told them his name, they suddenly started assaulting him.

"He managed to escape from their clutches and reached Panjagutta Police Station with the help of the police, and later he came to know that some of the assailants were identified as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, Chandra Kanth, and others. Therefore, he requests that necessary action be taken against the persons who unlawfully entered the Dandiya Hall and assaulted him," the FIR read.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 89(2), 329(4), 115(2) r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Police have started an investigation into this incident, said the police.

Earlier, Telangana Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing the woman's two-year-old daughter. According to the Inspector in charge of Shivampet police station, the woman's husband had filed a missing persons report for his wife and daughter.

However, during the investigation, the woman confessed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and that they had killed their daughter. Following the confession, both the woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody. The police have also recovered the child's skeletal remains from the burial site.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

