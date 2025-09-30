Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede | X/Altered by FPJ

Chennai: Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, for allegedly spreading "fake news" about the Karur stampede. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, led by actor-turned-politician and party chief Vijay, claimed 41 lives on September 27.

Gerald was taken into custody from his residence in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Police said 25 other social media account holders have also been registered in cases for posting rumours and misinformation about the incident.

A video of his arrest also surfaced on social media. Take a look:

Youtuber felix Gerald arrested by Chennai police. pic.twitter.com/95Gx1fg7jK — Santhana Kumar (@sandy_twitz) September 30, 2025

Who is Felix Gerald?

Gerald is a journalist with decades of experience in the field. He currently runs a YouTube channel called RedPix, the official description for which reads, “Red Pix 24x7 Tamil News Channel. We are committed to give you an unbiased, straightforward and balanced news, knowledge and cinema programme with credibility. Be with us to know the real truth. Come to us for very day updates.”

The channel has 2.72 million subscribers and over 21,000 videos. Police allege that Gerald posted a video on RedPix blaming the State government for the stampede. He is also known for being a vocal critic of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

This is not Gerald’s first run-in with authorities. In 2024, he was arrested alongside YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for airing an interview in which Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel. Gerald was later granted bail by the Madras High Court on July 31.

As per the information available on his official Facebook page, before launching RedPix, Gerald worked as managing editor at Sathiyam TV Ltd from 2006 to 2010, and was a correspondent at Sun TV between 2004 and 2007. He began his career at NDTV from 2000 to 2004.

Gerald also taught in the Department of History at Loyola College, Chennai, from 1997 to 2000. He completed his MA in Applied History at Loyola College and attended Justice Basheer Ahmed Memorial Matriculation School in Chennai. He currently resides in Chennai.

The Video That Led to Gerald’s Arrest

Felix Gerald was arrested over a video titled 'Karur Stampede Mystery Exposed: untold truth', which he posted on RedPix on September 28.

As per the description provided on his YouTube channel, the video offered an in-depth analysis of the Karur stampede, examining eyewitness reports, official statements, and alleged security failures.

Additionally, it discussed the so-called “Sandal Mystery,” the sudden floodlight failure, the police response, and the narrow, congested rally location that limited escape routes. The video also questioned the accountability of TVK leaders Bussy Anand and Nirmal Kumar, as well as the police, in managing the estimated 27,000-strong crowd and the delayed arrival of Vijay.

RedPix described the post as a critical analysis of the tragedy and ongoing political controversy, calling for justice through the Commission of Inquiry.

Police Investigation Into Karur Stampede

In addition to Gerald, police have arrested TVK’s Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj in connection with the stampede.

The authorities are still investigating into the dissemination of online misinformation, with officials cautioning that circulating such content could "disrupt public peace and inflame tensions". Cases against 25 other individuals for posting fake news on social media remain active, as per reports.

The police have not disclosed further details about Gerald’s case, and the investigation is ongoing.